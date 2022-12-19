Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Montag, 19. Dezember 2022

Sufjan Stevens

Silent Night

Album: Songs For Christmas

Little Simz

No Merci

Album: No Thank You

Bey Ireland

I All I want for xmas is a go go girl

Album: Santa´s Funk and Soul Xmas Party Vol. 4

Hot & Sassy

Christmas Strut

Album: Santa´s Funk and Soul Xmas Party Vol. 4

Fran

Palm Trees

Single

Frau Nowak

Glühwein

Single

Some Sprouts

Green Feather

Single

Big Thief

No Reason

Album: Dragon New Warm Mountain I believe in you

Nia Archives

So tell me

Single

Decisive Pink

Haffmilch Holiday

Single