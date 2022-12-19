Playlist Achim Bogdahn
19. Dezember
Montag, 19. Dezember 2022
Sufjan Stevens
Silent Night
Album: Songs For Christmas
Little Simz
No Merci
Album: No Thank You
Bey Ireland
I All I want for xmas is a go go girl
Album: Santa´s Funk and Soul Xmas Party Vol. 4
Hot & Sassy
Christmas Strut
Album: Santa´s Funk and Soul Xmas Party Vol. 4
Fran
Palm Trees
Single
Frau Nowak
Glühwein
Single
Some Sprouts
Green Feather
Single
Big Thief
No Reason
Album: Dragon New Warm Mountain I believe in you
Nia Archives
So tell me
Single
Decisive Pink
Haffmilch Holiday
Single
Clément Froissart
Aux Larmes
Single