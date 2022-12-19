Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Published at: 19-12-2022

19 Dezember

Montag, 19. Dezember 2022

Sufjan Stevens
Silent Night
Album: Songs For Christmas

Little Simz
No Merci
Album: No Thank You

Bey Ireland
I All I want for xmas is a go go girl
Album: Santa´s Funk and Soul Xmas Party Vol. 4

Hot & Sassy
Christmas Strut
Album: Santa´s Funk and Soul Xmas Party Vol. 4

Fran
Palm Trees
Single

Frau Nowak
Glühwein
Single

Some Sprouts
Green Feather
Single

Big Thief
No Reason
Album: Dragon New Warm Mountain I believe in you

Nia Archives
So tell me
Single

Decisive Pink
Haffmilch Holiday
Single

Clément Froissart
Aux Larmes
Single