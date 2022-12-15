Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Published at: 15-12-2022

15 Dezember

Donnerstag, 15. Dezember 2022

Albertine Sarges
Hold on
Single

Little Simz
Sideways
Album: No thank you

The Buzzcocks
Sixteen again
Album: Love Bites

Wayne Graham
Unfamiliar Road
Album: ISH

Yves Jarvis
At the Whims
Album: The Zug

Bang Bang Band Girl
All by myself
Album: 12 Super Super Extraordinary Girl Trouble Rock ‘n’ Roll Tracks

Os Magrinhos
Japonesa
Album: Rio Baile Funk – More Favela Booty Beats (Compilation)

Sophie Jamieson
Sink
Album: Choosing

Beanfield
Tides (Toto Chiavetta Remix)
Album: Tides Remixes EP