Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Published at: 16-12-2022

16 Dezember

Freitag, 16. Dezember 2022

Funkadelic
Music For My Mother
Album: Music For Your Mother (Funkadelic 45s)

Fresh Fruit
A Song For You
Album: Disco Love Vol 4 (More More More Disco & Soul Uncovered!)

Jaques Palminnger ; erobique
Wann Strahlst ´Dub? Song For Joy
Album: Songs For Joy

Rae&Christian
Swan Song (for A Nation) ft. Veba
Album: Northern Sulphuric Soul

Roxy Music
Song For Europe
Album: Song For Europe

Hot Club De Paris
Hello I Wrote a Song For You
Album: Drop It 'Til It Pops

Kishi Bashi
A Song for you
Album: Omoiyari

Alex Highton
Song For Someone
Album: The Woodditton Wives Club

Gram Parsons
A Song for you
Album: Parsons

Townes van Zandt
A Song for 
Album: No Deeper Blue

The Trypes
Music for neighbors
Album: Music for neighbors

Gudrun Gut
Monika in Polen
Album: Songs for Knut und Bruno