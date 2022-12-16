Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
16. Dezember
Freitag, 16. Dezember 2022
Funkadelic
Music For My Mother
Album: Music For Your Mother (Funkadelic 45s)
Fresh Fruit
A Song For You
Album: Disco Love Vol 4 (More More More Disco & Soul Uncovered!)
Jaques Palminnger ; erobique
Wann Strahlst ´Dub? Song For Joy
Album: Songs For Joy
Rae&Christian
Swan Song (for A Nation) ft. Veba
Album: Northern Sulphuric Soul
Roxy Music
Song For Europe
Album: Song For Europe
Hot Club De Paris
Hello I Wrote a Song For You
Album: Drop It 'Til It Pops
Kishi Bashi
A Song for you
Album: Omoiyari
Alex Highton
Song For Someone
Album: The Woodditton Wives Club
Gram Parsons
A Song for you
Album: Parsons
Townes van Zandt
A Song for
Album: No Deeper Blue
The Trypes
Music for neighbors
Album: Music for neighbors
Gudrun Gut
Monika in Polen
Album: Songs for Knut und Bruno