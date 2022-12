Playlist Roderich Fabian

Samstag, 31. Dezember 2022

Aretha Franklin

Rock Steady

Album: Young, gifted and black

Aretha Franklin

All the King’s Horses

Album: Young, gifted and black

Aretha Franklin

First Snow in Kokomo

Album: Young, gifted and black

Aretha Franklin

Day Dreaming

Album: Young, gifted and black

Aretha Franklin

Young, gifted and black

Album: Young, gifted and black

Bob & Marcia

Young, gifted and black

-

Aretha Franklin

I’ve ben loving you too long

Album: Young, gifted and black

Aretha Franklin

The long and winding Road

Album: Young, gifted and black

Aretha Franklin

Border Song

Album: Young, gifted and black

Aretha Franklin

Brand new me

Album: Young, gifted and black

Aretha Franklin

Oh me oh my (I’m a Fool for you Baby)

Album: Young, gifted and black

Aretha Franklin

Didn’t I (blow your Mind this time)

Album: Young, gifted and black