Playlist Alexandra Distler

Donnerstag, 29. Dezember 2022

Christian Löffler

Slowlight

Album: A Forest

Messer Für Frau Müller

Салют, Адью!

Album: Allo, Superman!

Cristobal Tapia De Veer

Wake Up!

Album: The White Lotus (Soundtrack from the HBO Original Limited Series)

Recondite

Eisberg (Hemal)

Album: Daemmerlicht

James Brown

It's a man's man's man's world

Album: The soul brother's jazz (jazz club)

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

Moving On

Album: Music From the Motion Picture the Assassination of Jesse James By the Coward Robert Ford

Recondite

Hoehlenlichter

Album: Daemmerlicht

Recondite

Hoehlenichter

Album: Daemmerlicht

K.I.Z.

Urlaub fürs Gehirn

Album: -

Bikini Kill

Rebel Girl

Album: -

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

Moving On

Album: Music From the Motion Picture the Assassination of Jesse James By the Coward Robert

SXTN

Wir sind friedlich

Album: Asozialisierungsprogramm

Quayle, Mac

oneincontrol.aiff

Album: Mr. Robot: Volume 1 - Original television series soundtrack

Christian Löffler

Slowligt

Album: A Forest