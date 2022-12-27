Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Mariia Fedorova

Published at: 27-12-2022

Team Maria Fedorova | Bild: Maria Fedorova

27 Dezember

Dienstag, 27. Dezember 2022

Siouxsie and The Banshees
Hong Kong Garden
Single

Siouxsie and the Banshees
Carcass
Album: Scream

Sex Pistols
Anarchy in the UK
Album: Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols

Siouxsie and the Banshees
Lords Prayer
Album: Join Hands

Nico
Frozen Warnings
Album: The Marble Index

Siouxsie and the Banshees
Suburban Relapse
Album: Scream

Siouxsie and The Banshees
Happy House
Album: Kaleidoscope

Siouxsie and The Banshees
Spellbound
Album: Juju

Siouxsie and the Banshees
Kiss them from me
Album: Superstition

Siouxsie and The Banshees
Passanger
Album: Single


