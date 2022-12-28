Playlist Michael Bartle
28. Dezember
Mittwoch, 28. Dezember 2022
Wipers
Window Shop For Love
Album: Is this real
Wipers
Over The Edge
Album: Over The Edge
Beauregarde
I got something
Album: Beauregarde
Wipers
Is this real
Album: Is this real
Wipers
Romeo
Album: Over The Edge
Blumfeld
Ghettowelt
Album: Ich-Maschine
Wipers
Doom Town
Album: Over The Edge
Dead Moon
It's ok
Album: Crack In The System
Poison Idea
Hypnotic
Album: Confuse & Conquer
Love
Maybe the people
Album: Forever Changes
Greg Sage
Straight Ahead
Album: Straight Ahead
Greg Sage
Lost in space
Album: Straight Ahead