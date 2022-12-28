Playlist Michael Bartle

Mittwoch, 28. Dezember 2022

Wipers

Window Shop For Love

Album: Is this real

Wipers

Over The Edge

Album: Over The Edge

Beauregarde

I got something

Album: Beauregarde

Wipers

Is this real

Album: Is this real

Wipers

Romeo

Album: Over The Edge

Blumfeld

Ghettowelt

Album: Ich-Maschine

Wipers

Doom Town

Album: Over The Edge

Dead Moon

It's ok

Album: Crack In The System

Poison Idea

Hypnotic

Album: Confuse & Conquer

Love

Maybe the people

Album: Forever Changes

Greg Sage

Straight Ahead

Album: Straight Ahead