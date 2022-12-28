Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Michael Bartle

Published at: 28-12-2022

Playlisten

28 Dezember

Mittwoch, 28. Dezember 2022

Wipers
Window Shop For Love
Album: Is this real

Wipers
Over The Edge
Album: Over The Edge

Beauregarde
I got something
Album: Beauregarde

Wipers
Is this real
Album: Is this real

Wipers
Romeo
Album: Over The Edge

Blumfeld
Ghettowelt
Album: Ich-Maschine

Wipers
Doom Town
Album: Over The Edge

Dead Moon
It's ok
Album: Crack In The System

Poison Idea
Hypnotic
Album: Confuse & Conquer

Love
Maybe the people
Album: Forever Changes

Greg Sage
Straight Ahead
Album: Straight Ahead

Greg Sage
Lost in space
Album: Straight Ahead


