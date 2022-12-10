Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Playlist Wolfram Hanke

Published at: 10-12-2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

10 November

Donnerstag, 10. November 2022

The Chats
Pub Feed
Album: High Risk Behaviour

The Chats
Smoko
Album: Pub Feed

Amyl And The Sniffers
Guided by Angels
Album: Comfort To Me

Clowns
Soul For Sale
Album: Nature / Nurture

Radio Birdman
Murder City Nights
Album: The Essential

Press Club
Eugene
Album. Endless Motion

Pagan
Silver
Album: Black Wash

Würst Nürse
I'm Not Your Punchbag Bag
Album: The Wrüst Nürse Cürse

Private Function
Albury Wodonga
Album: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Grindhouse
Death of the Australian Car Industry
Album: Can I Drive Your Commodore?

The Bennies
Trip Report
Album: Natrual Born Chillers

Dune Rats
Scott Green
Album: The Kids Will Know It's Bullshit

The Saints
Im' Stranded
Album: Don't Kill Your Idols