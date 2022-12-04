Playlist Roderich Fabian
04. Dezember
Sonntag, 04. Dezember 2022
Chris Liebing
Circle (Tom Adams Remix)
Album: Another Night
Sharon Van Etten
The End of the world
Album: Resistance Radio (Compilation)
Andreas Dorau
Demokratie
Album: Demokratie
Lana Del Rey
Change
Album: Lust for Life
Chris Liebing
Learning to fly
Album: Another Night
PeterLicht
Lied vom Ende des Kapitalismus
Album: Lieder vom Ende des Kapitalismus
Daryl Hall & John Oates
Rich Girl!
Album: The Essential Daryl Hall & John Oates
Gold Panda
The Dream
Single
Hermanos Gutierrez
La Verdad
Album: El Bueno y El Malo
Alt-J
Get better
Album: The Dream