Playlist Roderich Fabian

Published at: 4-12-2022

04 Dezember

Sonntag, 04. Dezember 2022

Chris Liebing
Circle (Tom Adams Remix)
Album: Another Night

Sharon Van Etten
The End of the world
Album: Resistance Radio (Compilation)

Andreas Dorau
Demokratie
Album: Demokratie

Lana Del Rey
Change
Album: Lust for Life

Chris Liebing
Learning to fly
Album: Another Night

PeterLicht
Lied vom Ende des Kapitalismus
Album: Lieder vom Ende des Kapitalismus

Daryl Hall & John Oates
Rich Girl!
Album: The Essential Daryl Hall & John Oates

Gold Panda
The Dream
Single

Hermanos Gutierrez
La Verdad
Album: El Bueno y El Malo

Alt-J
Get better
Album: The Dream


