Playlist Ralf Summer
25. November
Freitag, 25. November 2022
Del Tha Funkee Homosapien
Mistadobalina
Album: I Wish My Brother George Was Here
The Sky Nations
Natty Dutty Dub
Album: Medley Dub
Gaye Su Akyol
Anadolu Ejderi
Album: Anadolu Ejderi
Popp
DLY
Album. Blizz
Christiane Rösinger
Eigentumswohnung
Album: Lieder Ohne Leiden
Stella Sommer
Sorrow Had A Brother
Album: Silence Wore A Silver Coat
Popp
Vertiko
Album: Blizz
Haleiwa
Hallway Waverider
Album: Hallway Waverider
Sam Irl
Magic Hat
Album: Donau EP
Little Simz
I Love You, I Hate You
Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Popp
DLY
Album: Blizz
The Robocop Kraus
Polka
Album: Why Robocop Kraus Became The Love Of My Life (EPs, 7"S, Compilation Tracks And Some Other Songs 1998-2022)
The Cure
Friday I'm In Love
Album: Wish