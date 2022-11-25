Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Published at: 25-11-2022

25 November

Freitag, 25. November 2022

Del Tha Funkee Homosapien
Mistadobalina
Album: I Wish My Brother George Was Here

The Sky Nations
Natty Dutty Dub
Album: Medley Dub

Gaye Su Akyol
Anadolu Ejderi
Album: Anadolu Ejderi

Popp
DLY
Album. Blizz

Christiane Rösinger
Eigentumswohnung
Album: Lieder Ohne Leiden

Stella Sommer
Sorrow Had A Brother
Album: Silence Wore A Silver Coat

Popp
Vertiko
Album: Blizz

Haleiwa
Hallway Waverider
Album: Hallway Waverider

Sam Irl
Magic Hat
Album: Donau EP

Little Simz
I Love You, I Hate You
Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Popp
DLY
Album: Blizz

The Robocop Kraus
Polka
Album: Why Robocop Kraus Became The Love Of My Life (EPs, 7"S, Compilation Tracks And Some Other Songs 1998-2022)

The Cure
Friday I'm In Love
Album: Wish


