Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Playlist Matthias Hacker

Published at: 23-11-2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

23 November

Mittwoch, 23. November 2022

Death Valley Girls
Black is red and blue
Album: The Eleventh Hour: Songs For climate Justice

A Million Mercies
Traumnovelle
Album: Electrictric

Le Millipede
1st leg
Album: Legs & Birds

Brockhampton
Brockhampton
Album: The Family

Weyes Blood
The Worst is done
Album: And in the darkness, hearts aglow

Flaming Lips & Miley Cyrus
Lucy inthe sky with diamonds
Album: With a Little Help From My Friends

Dr. Feelgood
I Don't Mind
Album: Down By The Jetty

David Bowie
Helden
Album: Heroes

Sofia Bolt
All She Wants (van Dyke Parks Edit)
Album: City of You