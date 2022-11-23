Playlist Matthias Hacker
Mittwoch, 23. November 2022
Death Valley Girls
Black is red and blue
Album: The Eleventh Hour: Songs For climate Justice
A Million Mercies
Traumnovelle
Album: Electrictric
Le Millipede
1st leg
Album: Legs & Birds
Brockhampton
Album: The Family
Weyes Blood
The Worst is done
Album: And in the darkness, hearts aglow
Flaming Lips & Miley Cyrus
Lucy inthe sky with diamonds
Album: With a Little Help From My Friends
Dr. Feelgood
I Don't Mind
Album: Down By The Jetty
David Bowie
Helden
Album: Heroes
Sofia Bolt
All She Wants (van Dyke Parks Edit)
Album: City of You