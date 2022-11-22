Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Published at: 22-11-2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

22 November

Dienstag, 22. November 2022

The Cure
Close to me
Album: Staring at the sea – The Singles

Beastie Boys
Root Down
Album: Ill Communication

Karolina
Boots feat. Avisha Cohen
Album: All Rivers

Olgas Boris
Ja so war das
Album: Ja so war das

JW Francis
Dream House
-

V.A.
White Denim: Magic
Album: The Eleventh Hours – Songs for Climate Justice

Suki Waterhouse
Coolest Place in the World
Album: Milk Teeth (EP)

Kraftklub
Fahr mit mir (4x4) feat. Tokio Hotel
-

Bicep
Apricots
Apricots

Weyes Blood
Twin Flame
Album: And in the darkness, hearts glow