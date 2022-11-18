Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 18. November 2022

Amerigo Gazaway

Intro

Album: Seasons: Shades of Autumn

Michael Jackson

Starlight

Album: Thriller 40

Felix Laband

Derek And Me

Album: The Soft White Hand

The Screenshots

Fussball ist Cool

Album: Übergriff

Isolation Berlin

Ich Hasse Fussballspielen

Album: Geheimnis

Malva

Middle Of Nowhere

Album: Das Grell In Meinem Kopf

Zement

Soil

Album: Rohstoff

Weyes Blood

Grapevine

Album: And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow

Patrick Cowley

Floating

Album: Malebox

Brockhampton

Any Way You Want Me

Album: The Family

Brockhampton

(Back From The) Road

Album: The Family

Phoebe Bridgers

So Much Wine

Album: So Much Wine Digital EP

Hot & Sassy

Christmas Strut

Album: V.A. - Santa's Funk & Soul Christmas Party Vol. 4

Anothr Channel

Congo

Album: Behind The Glow

Homeboy Sandman & Deca

Satellite

Album: Still Champion

Spoon

On The Radio (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)

Album: Lucifer On The Moon

Meat Wave

What would you like me to do

Album: Malign Hex

Pole

Stechmück

Album: Tempus

The Haunted Youth

I Feel Like Shit And I Wanna Die

Album: Dawn Of The Freak