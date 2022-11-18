Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Published at: 18-11-2022

Playlisten

18 November

Freitag, 18. November 2022

Amerigo Gazaway
Intro
Album: Seasons: Shades of Autumn

Michael Jackson
Starlight
Album: Thriller 40

Felix Laband
Derek And Me
Album: The Soft White Hand

The Screenshots
Fussball ist Cool
Album: Übergriff

Isolation Berlin
Ich Hasse Fussballspielen
Album: Geheimnis

Malva
Middle Of Nowhere
Album: Das Grell In Meinem Kopf

Zement
Soil
Album: Rohstoff

Weyes Blood
Grapevine
Album: And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow

Patrick Cowley
Floating
Album: Malebox

Brockhampton
Any Way You Want Me
Album: The Family

Brockhampton
(Back From The) Road
Album: The Family

Phoebe Bridgers
So Much Wine
Album: So Much Wine Digital EP

Hot & Sassy
Christmas Strut
Album: V.A. - Santa's Funk & Soul Christmas Party Vol. 4

Anothr Channel
Congo
Album: Behind The Glow

Homeboy Sandman & Deca
Satellite
Album: Still Champion

Spoon
On The Radio (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)
Album: Lucifer On The Moon

Meat Wave
What would you like me to do
Album: Malign Hex

Pole
Stechmück
Album: Tempus

The Haunted Youth
I Feel Like Shit And I Wanna Die
Album: Dawn Of The Freak

Amerigo Gazaway
Outro
Album: Seasons: Shades of Autumn


