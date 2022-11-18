Playlist Ralf Summer
18. November
Freitag, 18. November 2022
Amerigo Gazaway
Intro
Album: Seasons: Shades of Autumn
Michael Jackson
Starlight
Album: Thriller 40
Felix Laband
Derek And Me
Album: The Soft White Hand
The Screenshots
Fussball ist Cool
Album: Übergriff
Isolation Berlin
Ich Hasse Fussballspielen
Album: Geheimnis
Malva
Middle Of Nowhere
Album: Das Grell In Meinem Kopf
Zement
Soil
Album: Rohstoff
Weyes Blood
Grapevine
Album: And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow
Patrick Cowley
Floating
Album: Malebox
Brockhampton
Any Way You Want Me
Album: The Family
Brockhampton
(Back From The) Road
Album: The Family
Phoebe Bridgers
So Much Wine
Album: So Much Wine Digital EP
Hot & Sassy
Christmas Strut
Album: V.A. - Santa's Funk & Soul Christmas Party Vol. 4
Anothr Channel
Congo
Album: Behind The Glow
Homeboy Sandman & Deca
Satellite
Album: Still Champion
Spoon
On The Radio (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)
Album: Lucifer On The Moon
Meat Wave
What would you like me to do
Album: Malign Hex
Pole
Stechmück
Album: Tempus
The Haunted Youth
I Feel Like Shit And I Wanna Die
Album: Dawn Of The Freak
Amerigo Gazaway
Outro
Album: Seasons: Shades of Autumn