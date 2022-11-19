Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Driving South
Album: BBC Sessions

The Jimi Hendrix Experience
I don’t live today
Album: Are you experienced?

The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Hey Joe
Single

The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Purple Haze
Single

The Jimi Hendrix Experience
The Wind cries Mary
Single

The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Foxy Lady
Album: Are you experienced?

The Jimi Hendrix Experience
If Six was Nine
Album: Axis: Bold as Love

The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Little Wing
Album: Axis: Bold as Love

The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Castles made of Sand
Album: Axis: Bold as Love

The Jimi Hendrix Experience
All along the Watchtower
Album: Electric Ladyland

The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Voodoo Chile
Album: Electric Ladyland

Jimi Hendrix
The Star spangled Banner
Album: Woodstock (Soundtrack Compilation)

Hendrix
Who knows
Album: Band of Gypsys