Playlist Roderich Fabian

Samstag, 19. November 2022

The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Driving South

Album: BBC Sessions

The Jimi Hendrix Experience

I don’t live today

Album: Are you experienced?

The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Hey Joe

Single

The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Purple Haze

Single

The Jimi Hendrix Experience

The Wind cries Mary

Single

The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Foxy Lady

Album: Are you experienced?

The Jimi Hendrix Experience

If Six was Nine

Album: Axis: Bold as Love

The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Little Wing

Album: Axis: Bold as Love

The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Castles made of Sand

Album: Axis: Bold as Love

The Jimi Hendrix Experience

All along the Watchtower

Album: Electric Ladyland

The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Voodoo Chile

Album: Electric Ladyland

Jimi Hendrix

The Star spangled Banner

Album: Woodstock (Soundtrack Compilation)