Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Published at: 8-11-2022

08 November

Dienstag, 08. November 2022

Killer Mike
Talk’n That Shit
Special Interest
Concerning Peace
Album: Endure

Sault
Life We Rent Love Is Free
Album: Untitled (God

Ezra Furman
Lilac and Black
Album: All of Us Flames

Caitlin Rose
Getting It Right feat. Courtney Marie Andrews
Album: CAZIMI

Miss Grit
Follow the Cyborg
Album: Follow the Cyborg

Swans
Screenshot
Album: To Be Kind

Michael Gira
Blind
Album: Drainland

Low Roar
Friends Make Garbage (Good Friends Take It Out)
Album: Low Roar