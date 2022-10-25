Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 25.10.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

25 Oktober

Dienstag, 25. Oktober 2022

Arctic Monkeys
Hello You
Album: The Car

The Specials
Gangsters
Album: The Specials

What Are People For?
Summer Of War
Album: Whate Are People For?

Elena Steri
Girasole
Album: Soft Trigger

Sleater-Kinney
Dance Song '97
Album: Dig Me Out

Sleater-Kinney, Low
Dance Song '97
Album: Dig Me In: Dig Me Out Covers

Loretta Lynn
Mrs. Leroy Brown
Album: Van Lear Rose

Alice Boman
Night & Day
Album: The Space Between

Jens Friebe
Das Nichtmehrkönnen
Album: Wir sind schön