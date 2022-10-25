Playlist Thomas Mehringer
25. Oktober
Dienstag, 25. Oktober 2022
Arctic Monkeys
Hello You
Album: The Car
The Specials
Gangsters
Album: The Specials
What Are People For?
Summer Of War
Album: Whate Are People For?
Elena Steri
Girasole
Album: Soft Trigger
Sleater-Kinney
Dance Song '97
Album: Dig Me Out
Sleater-Kinney, Low
Dance Song '97
Album: Dig Me In: Dig Me Out Covers
Loretta Lynn
Mrs. Leroy Brown
Album: Van Lear Rose
Alice Boman
Night & Day
Album: The Space Between
Jens Friebe
Das Nichtmehrkönnen
Album: Wir sind schön