Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 19.10.2022

19 Oktober

Mittwoch, 19. Oktober 2022

Kutiman
High & Dry
Album: Open

Gonzales
Working Together
Album: Soft Power

Kutiman
Fresh Haze
Album: Open

Love Machine
Alles OK

Sudan Archives
Selfish Soul

V.A.
Dead Kennedys: California über alles
Album: Outsourced outlaws

Kutiman
Mother of all Funk Chords

Kutiman
My Everything
Album: Open

Oporto
All night long
Album: Musik für Bayern - Steckfbrief des Jahres 2019 - Oporto

Mykki Blanco
Pink Diamond Bezel
Album: Stay Clors To Music

Bicep
Apricots
Album: Apricots

Nick Hakim
Happen
Album: Cometa