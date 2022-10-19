Playlist Tobias Ruhland
19. Oktober
Mittwoch, 19. Oktober 2022
Kutiman
High & Dry
Album: Open
Gonzales
Working Together
Album: Soft Power
Kutiman
Fresh Haze
Album: Open
Love Machine
Alles OK
Sudan Archives
Selfish Soul
V.A.
Dead Kennedys: California über alles
Album: Outsourced outlaws
Kutiman
Mother of all Funk Chords
Kutiman
My Everything
Album: Open
Oporto
All night long
Album: Musik für Bayern - Steckfbrief des Jahres 2019 - Oporto
Mykki Blanco
Pink Diamond Bezel
Album: Stay Clors To Music
Bicep
Apricots
Album: Apricots
Nick Hakim
Happen
Album: Cometa