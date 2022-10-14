Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Published at: 14-10-2022

Bild: BR

14 Oktober

Freitag, 14. Oktober 2022

Count Ossie & The Mystic Revelation of Rastafari
Oh Carolina
Album: Grounation

Plains
Summer Sun (Melts Candles)
Album: I Walked With You A Ways

Bill Callahan
Bowevil
Album: Reality

Fehlfarben
Innenstadtfront
Album: ?0??

Ton Steine Scherben
Rauch Haus Song
Album: Keine Macht Für Niemand

Ersatzkopf
Zeche prellen beim Dönermann
Album: Doch Noch Geiler

Dives
Say
Album: Wanna Take You There

L.A. Salami
In Honour of the Street Lights
Album: Ottoline

Elena Steri
Reset
Album: Soft Trigger

Meskerem Mees
Queen Bee
Album: Julius

Brezel Göring
Psychoanalyse (mit Francoise Cactus)
Album: Psychoanalyse (Volume 2)

Stereo Total
Tanzen Im Viereck
Album: Party Anticonformiste

Drugdealer ft Kate Bollinger
Pictures of You
Album: Hiding In Plain Sight

Sylvie
Sylvie
Album: Sylvie

Fujiya & Miyagi
Non-Essential Worker
Album: Slight Variations

Mykki Blanco
Family Ties (feat. Michael Stipe)
Album: Stay Close To Music

Jaydonclover
Dreamhotel
Album: room service? volume one

The Chemical Brothers
In Dust We Trust
Album: In Dust We Trust

Lucretia Dalt
El Galatzó
Album: !Ay!


