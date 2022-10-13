Playlist Angie Portmann

Donnerstag, 13. Oktober 2022

Bill Callahan

Coyotes

Album: YTILAER

Bill Callahan

Natural Information

Album: YTILAER

Plains

Hurricane

Album: I Walked With You A Ways

1975

Happiness

Album: Being funny in a foreign language

Lucrecia Dalt

Galatzó

Album: Ay

Mykki Blanco

Steps feat. Saul Williams & Mnek

Album: Stay close to music

Mykki Blanco

You will find it feat. Devendra Banhart

Album: Stay close to music

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Tippa my tongue

Album: Return of the Dream Canteen

Iggy Pop

You want it darker

Album: Here it is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen

Brian Eno

Separate us

Album: Sabotage