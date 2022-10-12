Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Published at: 12-10-2022

Kendrick Lamar
Mirror
Album: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers

Prins Thomas
Örkenvandring
Album: Prins Thomas

Die Nerven
Alles reguliert sich selbst
Album: Die Nerven

Alvvays
After The Earthquake
Album: Blue Rev

Lyzza feat.La Zowi
Lucky You
Album: Mosquito

Mina&Bryte
See Something (C'mamane Remix)
Album: Abega Bugtatti Remixed EP

Indigo Sparke
Pressure in my chest
Album: Hysteria

David Bowie
Andy Warhol
Album: Hunky Dory

The Düsseldorf Düsterboys
Ab und Zu
Album: Duo Duo