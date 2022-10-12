Playlist Noe Noack
12. Oktober
Mittwoch, 12. Oktober 2022
Kendrick Lamar
Mirror
Album: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers
Prins Thomas
Örkenvandring
Album: Prins Thomas
Die Nerven
Alles reguliert sich selbst
Album: Die Nerven
Alvvays
After The Earthquake
Album: Blue Rev
Lyzza feat.La Zowi
Lucky You
Album: Mosquito
Mina&Bryte
See Something (C'mamane Remix)
Album: Abega Bugtatti Remixed EP
Indigo Sparke
Pressure in my chest
Album: Hysteria
David Bowie
Andy Warhol
Album: Hunky Dory
The Düsseldorf Düsterboys
Ab und Zu
Album: Duo Duo