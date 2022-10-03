Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Michael Bartle

Published at: 3-10-2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

03 Oktober

Montag, 03. Oktober 2022

Steely Dan
Reelin’in the years
Album: Can’t buy a thrill

Steely Dan
Do it again
Album: Can’t buy a thrill

Waylon Jennings
Do it again
Album: Mucic Man

Horace Silver
Song for my father
Album: Song for my father

Steely Dan
Rikki Don’t lose that number
Album: Pretzel Logic/The very best of

Keith Jarrett
Long as you know you’re living yours
Album: Belonging

Steely Dan
Gaucho
Album: Gaucho

Donald Fagen
I.G.Y
Album: The Nightfly

Steely Dan
Doctor Wu
Album: The very best of

Steely Dan
Dirty Work
Album: The very best of

De La Soul
Eye Know
Album: 3 feet high and rising

Steely Dan
Peg
Album: The very best of/Aja

Steely Dan
Babylon Sisters
Album: The very best of/Gaucho


