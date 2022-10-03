Playlist Michael Bartle

Montag, 03. Oktober 2022

Steely Dan

Reelin’in the years

Album: Can’t buy a thrill

Steely Dan

Do it again

Album: Can’t buy a thrill

Waylon Jennings

Do it again

Album: Mucic Man

Horace Silver

Song for my father

Album: Song for my father

Steely Dan

Rikki Don’t lose that number

Album: Pretzel Logic/The very best of

Keith Jarrett

Long as you know you’re living yours

Album: Belonging

Steely Dan

Gaucho

Album: Gaucho

Donald Fagen

I.G.Y

Album: The Nightfly

Steely Dan

Doctor Wu

Album: The very best of

Steely Dan

Dirty Work

Album: The very best of

De La Soul

Eye Know

Album: 3 feet high and rising

Steely Dan

Peg

Album: The very best of/Aja