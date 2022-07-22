Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 22.07.2022

27 Juli

Mittwoch, 27. Juli 2022

Jamie T.
Between The Rocks
Album: The Theory of Whatever

Funny van Dannen
Lesbische, schwarze Behinderte (live)

Jah Schulz feat. Ranking Joe&Donovan Kingjay
Stay far

Miss Bolivia
Alta Yama

Black Midi
Welcome to Hell
Album: Hellfire

Joy Division
Isolation
Album: Closer

International Noise Conspiracy
Capitalism stole my virginity
Album: A new morning changing weather

Moonchild Sanelly
Chicken
Album: Gold Diggers Sound

The Koreatown Oddity
Homeboys from outerspace
Album: Is this for real?