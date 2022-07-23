Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 23. Juli 2022

Grateful Dead

Friend of the devil

Album: American Beauty

Grateful Dead

That's it for the other one

Album: Anthem of the sun

Grateful Dead

Alligator

Album: Anthem of the sun

Grateful Dead

Ripple

Album: American Beauty

Grateful Dead

Morning Dew

Album: Live im Winterland 1973

Crosby, Stills Nash and Young

Teach your children

Album: Deja Vu

Grateful Dead

Midnight Hour

Album: The History of the Dead

Grateful Dead

Early Morning Rain

Album: Birth of the Dead

Janis Joplin

Flower in the sun

Album: The Essential Janis Joplin

Quicksilver Messenger Services

Who do you love

Album: Happy Trails

Grateful Dead

China Cat Sunflower

Album: The Very Best Of

Grateful Dead

Truckin'

Album: The Very Best Of

Grateful Dead

Touch of grey

Album: The Very Best Of

Grateful Dead

Stella Blue

Album: Live in Winterland 1973