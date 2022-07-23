Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 23.07.2022

23 Juli

Samstag, 23. Juli 2022

Grateful Dead
Friend of the devil
Album: American Beauty

Grateful Dead
That's it for the other one
Album: Anthem of the sun

Grateful Dead
Alligator
Album: Anthem of the sun

Grateful Dead
Ripple
Album: American Beauty

Grateful Dead
Morning Dew
Album: Live im Winterland 1973

Crosby, Stills Nash and Young
Teach your children
Album: Deja Vu

Grateful Dead
Midnight Hour
Album: The History of the Dead

Grateful Dead
Early Morning Rain
Album: Birth of the Dead

Janis Joplin
Flower in the sun
Album: The Essential Janis Joplin

Quicksilver Messenger Services
Who do you love
Album: Happy Trails

Grateful Dead
China Cat Sunflower
Album: The Very Best Of

Grateful Dead
Truckin'
Album: The Very Best Of

Grateful Dead
Touch of grey
Album: The Very Best Of

Grateful Dead
Stella Blue
Album: Live in Winterland 1973

Jerry Garcia & David Grisman
Whiskey in the jar
Album: Shady Grove