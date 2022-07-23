Playlist Michael Bartle
23. Juli
Samstag, 23. Juli 2022
Grateful Dead
Friend of the devil
Album: American Beauty
Grateful Dead
That's it for the other one
Album: Anthem of the sun
Grateful Dead
Alligator
Album: Anthem of the sun
Grateful Dead
Ripple
Album: American Beauty
Grateful Dead
Morning Dew
Album: Live im Winterland 1973
Crosby, Stills Nash and Young
Teach your children
Album: Deja Vu
Grateful Dead
Midnight Hour
Album: The History of the Dead
Grateful Dead
Early Morning Rain
Album: Birth of the Dead
Janis Joplin
Flower in the sun
Album: The Essential Janis Joplin
Quicksilver Messenger Services
Who do you love
Album: Happy Trails
Grateful Dead
China Cat Sunflower
Album: The Very Best Of
Grateful Dead
Truckin'
Album: The Very Best Of
Grateful Dead
Touch of grey
Album: The Very Best Of
Grateful Dead
Stella Blue
Album: Live in Winterland 1973
Jerry Garcia & David Grisman
Whiskey in the jar
Album: Shady Grove