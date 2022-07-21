Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 21.07.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

21 Juli

Donnerstag, 21. Juli 2022

Katy J. Pearson
Talk over Town
Album: Sound of the Morning

She & Him
Deirdre
Album: Meld away - The Sopngs of Brian Wilson

Laura Veirs
Signal
Album: Found Light

Superorganism feat. Stephen Malkmus
It's raining
Album: World Wide Pop

Tami Neilson
The Grudge
Album: Kingmaker

Fleetwood Mac
The Chain
Album: Rumours

Grateful Dead
Ripple
Album: American Beauty

Paolo Nutini
Aftermath
Album: Last Night in the Bittersweet

Shearwater
No Reason
Album: The Great Awakening