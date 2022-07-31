Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Rainer Schaller

Stand: 31.07.2022

31 Juli

Sonntag, 31. Juli 2022

Lucille Crew
Too Much
Album: Lucille

Sascha Funke
Mango
Album: Mango

Advanced Chemistry
Fremd im eigenen Land
Album: Fremd im eigenen Land

Andrew Britton
Web of Intrigue
Album: Factual Underscores

David Kira
Noke
Album: La Pluie Dans Mon MOnde

Ibey
River
Album: Ibey

Pelzig
Speaker
Album: Drive your engine clean

Bibio
Saint Christopher
Album: Mind Bokeh

Dot
Time Stretch
Album: The next spot

The Angelcy
The Call
Album: Exit Inside

