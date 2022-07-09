Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 09.07.2022

09 Juli

Samstag, 09. Juli 2022

Jimmy Cliff
You Cn Get It If You Really Want
Album: "They Harder They Come"

Jimmy Cliff
The Harder They Come
Album: "They Harder They Come"

Jimmy Cliff
Many Rivers To Cross
Album: "They Harder They Come"

Scotty
Draw Your Brakes
Album: "They Harder They Come"

Melodians
Rivers Of Babylon
Album: "They Harder They Come"

The Maytals
Sweet & Dandy
Album: "They Harder They Come"

The Slickers
Johnny Too Bad
Album: "They Harder They Come"

Desmond Dekker
007 (Shanty Town)
Album: "They Harder They Come"

The Maytals
Pressure Drop
Album: "They Harder They Come"

Jimmy Cliff
Sitting In Limbo
Album: "They Harder They Come"

Koffee
The Harder They Fall
Album: "They Harder They Fall"


