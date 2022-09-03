Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 03.09.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

03 September

Samstag, 03. September 2022

Patti Smith
Land
Album: Horses

AC/DC
It’s a long way to the top
Album: High Voltage

The Velvet Underground
Heroin
Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico

Young Marble Giants
Music for evening
Album: Colossal Youth: 40th Anniversary Edition

Young Marble Giants
Posed by models
Album: Colossal Youth: 40th Anniversary Edition

Young Marble Giants
Searching For Mr. Right
Album: Colossal Youth: 40th Anniversary Edition

Buzzcocks
Boredom
Album: Another music in a different

Young Marble Giants
This way
Album: Colossal Youth: 40th Anniversary Edition

Young Marble Giants
Choci Loni
Album: Colossal Youth: 40th Anniversary Edition

Stiff Little Fingers
Breakout
Album: Inflammable Material

Young Marble Giants
N.I.T.A
Album: Colossal Youth: 40th Anniversary Edition

Roxy Music
Ladytron
Album: Roxy Music

Ultravoxx
Hiroshima,mon amour
Album: Ha! Ha! Ha!

Young Marble Giants
Eating Noddemix
Album: Colossal Youth: 40th Anniversary Edition

Young Marble Giants
Final Day
Album: Colossal Youth: 40th Anniversary Edition

Hole
Credit in the straight world
Album: Live through this

The XX
Islands
Album: XX

Young Marble Giants
Brand – New - Life
Album: Colossal Youth: 40th Anniversary Edition


