Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 23.08.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

23 August

Dienstag, 23. August 2022

Beißpony
Lord of the wings
Album: Beast and Loners

Betty Davis
They say I'm different
Album: They Say I'm Different

Kickball
Little Thing
Album: ABCDEFGHIJKickball

Scout Niblett
Uptown top ranking
Single

The Terrordactyls
Devices feat. Kimya Dawson
Album: The Terrordactyls

Antifamily
Nation of Bastards
Album: Antifamily

Kaleo Sansaa
Wota
Album: Solarbased Kwing

Alligator Gozaimasu
Akemashite Omedeto
Album: Solange bunte Balken Durchlaufen Episode 6

Kim Gordon
Get YrLifeBack
Album: No Home Record

Alligator Gozaimasu (Hannah Aram, Lara Holy, Marion Wörle, Tizia Hartmann, Stephanie Müller)
Go Home
Album: Solange bunte Balken Durchlaufen Episode 1


0