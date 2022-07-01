Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 01.07.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

01 Juli

Freitag, 01. Juli 2022

Leikeli 47
LL Cool J
Album: Shape Up

The Burning Hell
Dirty Microphones
Album: Garbage Island

Departamentul Zero
Safe Passage
Album: V.A. Future Nuggets: Sounds Of The Unheard From Romania, Vol. 4

Jochen Distelmeyer
Zurück zu mir
Album: Gefühlte Wahrheiten

Masha Qrella
Geister
Album: Woanders

The Notwist ft. Juana Molina
Al Sur (Elijah Minnelli Remix)
Album: Vertigo Dubs Vol. 2: Elijah Minnelli

The Notwist
Al Norte
Album: Vertigo Days

The Notwist
Into Love Again
Album: Vertigo Days

Die Liga der gewöhnlichen Gentlemen
Kennst Du Werner Enke? (Single Version) (Neuer Mix)
Album: Alleine auf Parties - 18 gewöhnliche "Hits"

Moor Mother
Barely Woke ft Wolf Weston
Album: Jazz Codes

Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek
BAL
Album: Dost 2

Hot Chip
Down
Album: Freakout/Release

Eminem & Snoop Dogg
From the D to the LBC
Single

Regina Spektor
Up the Mountains
Album: Home, Before and After

Soccer Mommy
Shotgun
Album: Sometimes, Forever

Damien Jurado
Meet Eddie Smith
Album: Reggae Film Star

Beyoncé
Break My Soul
Album: Song

∑tella
Up and Away
Album: Up and Away

Automatic
New Beginning
Album: Excess

Moonchild Sanelly
Covivi
Album: Phases



