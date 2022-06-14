Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 14.06.2022

14 Juni

Dienstag, 14. Juni 2022

Florence + the Machine
You Got The Love (Freiboitar & Matthias Kick Remix)
Album: Moonch

Altin Gün
Yüce Dağ Başında
Album: Yol

Die Ärzte
Hurra
Album: Rock'n'Roll Realschule - Unplugged

Dillon
<3core
Album: <3core

Moonchild Sanelly
Undumpable
Album: Phase

Flying Moon In Space
Optimist
Album: Optimist

Julia Jacklin
I was Neon
Album: I was Neon

Ratatat
Shempi
Album: LP3

Urel Thomas
Pain Is The Name Of The Game
Album: Pain Is The Name Of The Game


