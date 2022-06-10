Playlist Ralf Summer
10. Juni
Freitag, 10. Juni 2022
Stereo MCs
Creation
Album: Retroactive
Moonchild Sanelly
Yebo Teacher
Album: Phases
Neneh Cherry & Greentea Peng
Buddy X
Album: The Versions
Julie Cruise
Falling
Album: Music From Twin Peaks
Die Ärzte
Westerland
Single
Lee Scratch Perry
Many Names of God
Album: V.A. Pay It All Back Vol 8
The Wave Pictures
Blink The Sun
Album: When The Purple Emperor Spreads His Wings
Salamanda
Rumble Bumble
Album: ashbalkum
Jetzt!
Lass Uns Ein Gespräch Sein
Album: Können Lieder Freunde Sein?
Al Chem
No Hopper
Album: Weird Fiction
Neu!
Hallogallo
Album: Neu!
Gilla Band
Paul
Album: Holding Hands with Jamie
Gaddafi Gals
Bye Bye
Single
Die P
Hustlen
Album: EP2 Tape
Angel Olsen
Go Home
Album: Big Time
D/troit
Gotta Have Soul
Album: Heavy
Prefab Sprout
Cars And Girls
Album: From Langley Park to Memphis