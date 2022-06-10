Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 10.06.2022

Bild: BR

10 Juni

Freitag, 10. Juni 2022

Stereo MCs
Creation
Album: Retroactive

Moonchild Sanelly
Yebo Teacher
Album: Phases

Neneh Cherry & Greentea Peng
Buddy X
Album: The Versions

Julie Cruise
Falling
Album: Music From Twin Peaks

Die Ärzte
Westerland
Single

Lee Scratch Perry
Many Names of God
Album: V.A. Pay It All Back Vol 8

The Wave Pictures
Blink The Sun
Album: When The Purple Emperor Spreads His Wings

Salamanda
Rumble Bumble
Album: ashbalkum

Jetzt!
Lass Uns Ein Gespräch Sein
Album: Können Lieder Freunde Sein?

Al Chem
No Hopper
Album: Weird Fiction

Neu!
Hallogallo
Album: Neu!

Gilla Band
Paul
Album: Holding Hands with Jamie

Gaddafi Gals
Bye Bye
Single

Die P
Hustlen
Album: EP2 Tape

Angel Olsen
Go Home
Album: Big Time

D/troit
Gotta Have Soul
Album: Heavy

Prefab Sprout
Cars And Girls
Album: From Langley Park to Memphis


