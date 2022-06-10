Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 10. Juni 2022

Stereo MCs

Creation

Album: Retroactive

Moonchild Sanelly

Yebo Teacher

Album: Phases

Neneh Cherry & Greentea Peng

Buddy X

Album: The Versions

Julie Cruise

Falling

Album: Music From Twin Peaks

Die Ärzte

Westerland

Single

Lee Scratch Perry

Many Names of God

Album: V.A. Pay It All Back Vol 8

The Wave Pictures

Blink The Sun

Album: When The Purple Emperor Spreads His Wings

Salamanda

Rumble Bumble

Album: ashbalkum

Jetzt!

Lass Uns Ein Gespräch Sein

Album: Können Lieder Freunde Sein?

Al Chem

No Hopper

Album: Weird Fiction

Neu!

Hallogallo

Album: Neu!

Gilla Band

Paul

Album: Holding Hands with Jamie

Gaddafi Gals

Bye Bye

Single

Die P

Hustlen

Album: EP2 Tape

Angel Olsen

Go Home

Album: Big Time

D/troit

Gotta Have Soul

Album: Heavy