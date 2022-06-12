Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 12.06.2022

Playlisten

Bayamo
Detach
Album: Slow is fast EP

Internet Money
Take it slow
Album: B4 the Storm

Carlos Nino
Water Waves Arrival
Album: Extra Presence

Jochen Distelmeyer
Turn Turn Turn
Album: Songs from the Botom, Vol.1

Natalie Merchant
Which Side are you on
Album: The House Carpenter’s Daughter

Brotherhood of the Wolf
Machine Men
Album: Machine Error EP

Cowboy Junkies
I don’t want to be a Soldier
Album: Early 21st Century Blues

Ghetts
London
Ghetto Gospel: The New Testament

HAAi
Pigeon Baron
Album: Baby, we’re ascending

Slow Club
Number One
Album: Complete Surrender