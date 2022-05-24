Playlist Tobias Ruhland
24. Mai
Dienstag, 24. Mai 2022
Sudan Archives
Selfish Soul
Metronomy
Heartbreaker (Kris Menace Remix)
Album: Heartbreaker
Porridge Radio
I Hope She’s OK 2
Album: Waterslide, Diving board, Ladder to the sky
Santrofi
Alewa
Album: Alewa
Yaw Tog feat. Stormzy, Kwesi Arthur
Sore (Remix)
Album: Time EP
Kings of Dubrock
Ich kann wieder zaubern
Album: Dubbys on Top
Wet Leg
Ur Mom
Album: Wet Leg
Stars
Back at the end
Album: From Capelton Hill
The Notwist
One With The Freaks
Album: Neon Golden
Magou
Dejarte
Album: Who Is Magou
