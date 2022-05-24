Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Dienstag, 24. Mai 2022

Sudan Archives

Selfish Soul

-

Metronomy

Heartbreaker (Kris Menace Remix)

Album: Heartbreaker

Porridge Radio

I Hope She’s OK 2

Album: Waterslide, Diving board, Ladder to the sky

Santrofi

Alewa

Album: Alewa

Yaw Tog feat. Stormzy, Kwesi Arthur

Sore (Remix)

Album: Time EP

Kings of Dubrock

Ich kann wieder zaubern

Album: Dubbys on Top

Wet Leg

Ur Mom

Album: Wet Leg

Stars

Back at the end

Album: From Capelton Hill

The Notwist

One With The Freaks

Album: Neon Golden

Magou

Dejarte

Album: Who Is Magou