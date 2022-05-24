Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 24.05.2022

24 Mai

Dienstag, 24. Mai 2022

Sudan Archives
Selfish Soul
-

Metronomy
Heartbreaker (Kris Menace Remix)
Album: Heartbreaker

Porridge Radio
I Hope She’s OK 2
Album: Waterslide, Diving board, Ladder to the sky

Santrofi
Alewa
Album: Alewa

Yaw Tog feat. Stormzy, Kwesi Arthur
Sore (Remix)
Album: Time EP

Kings of Dubrock
Ich kann wieder zaubern
Album: Dubbys on Top

Wet Leg
Ur Mom
Album: Wet Leg

Stars
Back at the end
Album: From Capelton Hill

The Notwist
One With The Freaks
Album: Neon Golden

Magou
Dejarte
Album: Who Is Magou

