Playlist Ralf Summer
20. Mai
Freitag, 20. Mai 2022
Mogwai
Ritchie Sacramento
As the Love Continues
Malakoff Kowalski
Ono
Onomatopoetika
Malakoff Kowalski
Piano Aphorisms - Movement 1 (live im Zündfunk)
Piano Aphorisms
Porridge Radio
Sweet
Every Bad
Porridge Radio
Birthday Party
Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky
Khruangbin
Summer Madness (Exclusive Cover Version)
V.A. Late Night Tales by Khruangbin
Maxi Pongratz
Death Valley
Meine Ängste
Jimi Tenor
Life Hugger
Multiversum
Leikeli47
Carry Anne
Shape Up
Leikeli47
Free To Love
Shape Up
Kendrick Lamar
Worldwide Steppers
Mr Morale & The Big Steppers
Vangelis
Bladerunner Main Titles
Balderunner Soundtrack