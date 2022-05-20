Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 20.05.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

20 Mai

Freitag, 20. Mai 2022

Mogwai
Ritchie Sacramento
As the Love Continues

Malakoff Kowalski
Ono
Onomatopoetika

Malakoff Kowalski
Piano Aphorisms - Movement 1 (live im Zündfunk)
Piano Aphorisms

Porridge Radio
Sweet
Every Bad

Porridge Radio
Birthday Party
Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky

Khruangbin
Summer Madness (Exclusive Cover Version)
V.A. Late Night Tales by Khruangbin

Maxi Pongratz
Death Valley
Meine Ängste

Jimi Tenor
Life Hugger
Multiversum

Leikeli47
Carry Anne
Shape Up

Leikeli47
Free To Love
Shape Up

Kendrick Lamar
Worldwide Steppers
Mr Morale & The Big Steppers

Vangelis
Bladerunner Main Titles
Balderunner Soundtrack


