Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 19.05.2022

Playlisten

19 Mai

Donnerstag, 19. Mai 2022

Black Keys
Burn that damn thing down
Album: Dropout Boogie

Weval
March On
Album: Time goes

Moonchild
What you wanted (Kiefer Remix)

Pink Mountaintops
Nervous Breakdown
Album: Peacock Pools

Soft Cell
Happiness not included

Mykki Blanco feat. Diana Gordon
You Love was a gift

Kendrick Lamar
N95
Album: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar
Auntie Diearies
Album: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Like Mint
Constantly growing
Album: I wish I was awake