Playlist Roderich Fabian
28. Mai
Samstag, 28. Mai 2022
Al Green
Tired of being alone
-
Al Green
So you’re leaving
Album: Let’s stay together
Al Green
Let’s stay together
Album: Let’s stay together
Al Green
It ain’t no Fun to me
Album: Let’s stay together
Al Green
Old Time Lovin’
Album: Let’s stay together
Al Green
I never found a Girl
Album: Let’s stay together
Al Green
What is this Feeling
Album: Let’s stay together
Al Green
How can you mend a broken Heart
Album: Let’s stay together
Bee Gees
How can you mend a broken Heart
-
Al Green
La La for you
Album: Let’s stay together
Al Green
Judy
Album: Let’s stay together
Tina Turner
Let’s stay together
Album: Private Dancer