Playlist Roderich Fabian

Samstag, 28. Mai 2022

Al Green

Tired of being alone

-

Al Green

So you’re leaving

Album: Let’s stay together

Al Green

Let’s stay together

Album: Let’s stay together

Al Green

It ain’t no Fun to me

Album: Let’s stay together

Al Green

Old Time Lovin’

Album: Let’s stay together

Al Green

I never found a Girl

Album: Let’s stay together

Al Green

What is this Feeling

Album: Let’s stay together

Al Green

How can you mend a broken Heart

Album: Let’s stay together

Bee Gees

How can you mend a broken Heart

-

Al Green

La La for you

Album: Let’s stay together

Al Green

Judy

Album: Let’s stay together