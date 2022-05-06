Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 06.05.2022

06 Mai

Freitag, 06. Mai 2022

Aldous Harding
Fever
Album: Warm Chris

Palm Skin Productions
Rule of the 12ths
Album: Other Times

Soft Cell
Tainted Love – Where Did Our Love Go – Extended Version
Album: Maxi

Arcade Fire
Age of Anxiety
Album: WE

Soft Cell
Happiness Not Included
Album: Happiness Not Included

Ibeyi
Made of Gold ft Pa Salieu
Album: Spell 31

Sharon Van Etten
Come Back
Album: We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong

Palm Skin Productions
East N East
Album: Other Times

Belle and Sebastian
Unnecassary Drama
Album: A Bit Of Previous

Wilma Vritra
One Under
Album: Grotto

The Linda Lindas
Talking To Myself
Album: Growing Up

Der Mann
Country, Western, Coaching & Consulting
Album: TOP

Wet Leg
Too Late Now
Album: Wet Leg

Michelle Gurevich
Goodbye My Dictator
Calexico
The El Burro Song
Album: El Mirador

The Plastic Beatniks
War Memoir feat Moor Mother
Album: All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For

Fontaines D.C.
Skinty Fia
Album: Skinty Fia

Nichtseattle
Nachvater
Album: Kommunistenlibido

Toro Y Moi
Deja Vu
Album: Mahal

Die Nerven
Europa
-