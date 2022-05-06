Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 06. Mai 2022

Aldous Harding

Fever

Album: Warm Chris

Palm Skin Productions

Rule of the 12ths

Album: Other Times

Soft Cell

Tainted Love – Where Did Our Love Go – Extended Version

Album: Maxi

Arcade Fire

Age of Anxiety

Album: WE

Soft Cell

Tainted Love – Where Did Our Love Go – Extended Version

Album: Maxi

Soft Cell

Happiness Not Included

Album: Happiness Not Included

Ibeyi

Made of Gold ft Pa Salieu

Album: Spell 31

Palm Skin Productions

Rule of the 12ths

Album: Other Times

Sharon Van Etten

Come Back

Album: We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong

Palm Skin Productions

East N East

Album: Other Times

Belle and Sebastian

Unnecassary Drama

Album: A Bit Of Previous

Palm Skin Productions

Rule of the 12ths

Album: Other Times

Wilma Vritra

One Under

Album: Grotto

The Linda Lindas

Talking To Myself

Album: Growing Up

Der Mann

Country, Western, Coaching & Consulting

Album: TOP

Wet Leg

Too Late Now

Album: Wet Leg

Michelle Gurevich

Goodbye My Dictator

-

Palm Skin Productions

East N East

Album: Other Times

Calexico

The El Burro Song

Album: El Mirador

Palm Skin Productions

East N East

Album: Other Times

The Plastic Beatniks

War Memoir feat Moor Mother

Album: All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For

Fontaines D.C.

Skinty Fia

Album: Skinty Fia

Palm Skin Productions

East N East

Album: Other Times

Nichtseattle

Nachvater

Album: Kommunistenlibido

Toro Y Moi

Deja Vu

Album: Mahal

Palm Skin Productions

East N East

Album: Other Times