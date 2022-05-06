Playlist Ralf Summer
06. Mai
Freitag, 06. Mai 2022
Aldous Harding
Fever
Album: Warm Chris
Palm Skin Productions
Rule of the 12ths
Album: Other Times
Soft Cell
Tainted Love – Where Did Our Love Go – Extended Version
Album: Maxi
Arcade Fire
Age of Anxiety
Album: WE
Soft Cell
Tainted Love – Where Did Our Love Go – Extended Version
Album: Maxi
Soft Cell
Happiness Not Included
Album: Happiness Not Included
Ibeyi
Made of Gold ft Pa Salieu
Album: Spell 31
Palm Skin Productions
Rule of the 12ths
Album: Other Times
Sharon Van Etten
Come Back
Album: We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong
Palm Skin Productions
East N East
Album: Other Times
Belle and Sebastian
Unnecassary Drama
Album: A Bit Of Previous
Palm Skin Productions
Rule of the 12ths
Album: Other Times
Wilma Vritra
One Under
Album: Grotto
The Linda Lindas
Talking To Myself
Album: Growing Up
Der Mann
Country, Western, Coaching & Consulting
Album: TOP
Wet Leg
Too Late Now
Album: Wet Leg
Michelle Gurevich
Goodbye My Dictator
Palm Skin Productions
East N East
Album: Other Times
Calexico
The El Burro Song
Album: El Mirador
Palm Skin Productions
East N East
Album: Other Times
The Plastic Beatniks
War Memoir feat Moor Mother
Album: All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For
Fontaines D.C.
Skinty Fia
Album: Skinty Fia
Palm Skin Productions
East N East
Album: Other Times
Nichtseattle
Nachvater
Album: Kommunistenlibido
Toro Y Moi
Deja Vu
Album: Mahal
Palm Skin Productions
East N East
Album: Other Times
Die Nerven
Europa
