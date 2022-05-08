Playlist Ralf Summer

Samstag, 07. Mai 2022

J Dilla

So Far To Go feat. Guilty Simpson & Madlib (instr.)

Album: The Shining

Slum Village

I Don't Know

Album: Fan-Tas-Tic, Vol. 1

Slum Village

Jealousy

Album: Fan-Tas-Tic, Vol. 1

A Tribe Called Quest

The Jam

Album: Beats, Rhymes & Life

Slum Village

Get Dis Money

Album: Fan-Tas-Tic, Vol. 1

Slum Village

The Look Of Love

Album: Fan-Tas-Tic, Vol. 1

The Pharcyde

Bullshit

Album: Labcabincalifornia

The Pharcyde

Runnin'

Album: Labcabincalifornia

The Roots

Dynamite!

Album: Things Fall Apart

Digable Planets

Rebirth Of Slick (Cool Like Dat)

Album: Reachin'

D´Angelo

Feel Like Makin Love

Album: Voodoo

Erykah Badu

Didn't cha Know

Album: Mama's Gun

Common

The Light

Album: Like Water For Chocolate

J-88

Get It Together

Album: Best Kept Secret

De La Soul

Stakes Is High

Album: Stakes Is High

Janet Jackson

Got 'Til It's Gone feat. Q-Tip (Ummah Jay Dee's Revenge Mix)

Album: Maxi

Jaylib

The Heist

Album: Champion Sound

J Dilla

Lightworks

Album: Donuts

J Dilla

Time: The Donuts of the Heart

Album: Donuts

J Dilla

Walkinonit

Album: Donuts

Slum Village

Fall in Love

Album: Fan-Tas-Tic, Vol. 2

J Dilla

Bye.

Album: Donuts

J Dilla

The Diff'rence

Album: Donuts

Q-Tip

Breathe & Stop

Album: Amplified