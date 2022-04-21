Playlist Tobias Ruhland
21. April
Donnerstag, 21. April 2022
Beastie Boys
Finger lickin‘ good
Album: Check Your Head
The Anti-Dicktators
Russian Warship (Go F**k Yourself)
Album: Russian Warship (Go F**k Yourself)
The Anti-Dicktators
Holding Back
Album: Holding Back
Ja, Panik
06:40 (Berlin Counterpint)
Album: 06:40 (Berlin Counterpint)
Sleaford Mods
Tied up in nottz
Album: All that glue
Iggy Pop
Lust For Life
Album: Lust for life / The idiot
Lykke Li
Highway to your heart
Album: Highway to your heart
Kurt Vile
Jesus on a wire
Album: (watch my moves)