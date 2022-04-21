Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Donnerstag, 21. April 2022

Beastie Boys

Finger lickin‘ good

Album: Check Your Head

The Anti-Dicktators

Russian Warship (Go F**k Yourself)

Album: Russian Warship (Go F**k Yourself)

The Anti-Dicktators

Holding Back

Album: Holding Back

Ja, Panik

06:40 (Berlin Counterpint)

Album: 06:40 (Berlin Counterpint)

Sleaford Mods

Tied up in nottz

Album: All that glue

Iggy Pop

Lust For Life

Album: Lust for life / The idiot

Lykke Li

Highway to your heart

Album: Highway to your heart