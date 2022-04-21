Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 21.04.2022

21 April

Donnerstag, 21. April 2022

Beastie Boys
Finger lickin‘ good
Album: Check Your Head

The Anti-Dicktators
Russian Warship (Go F**k Yourself)
Album: Russian Warship (Go F**k Yourself)

The Anti-Dicktators
Holding Back
Album: Holding Back

Ja, Panik
06:40 (Berlin Counterpint)
Album: 06:40 (Berlin Counterpint)

Sleaford Mods
Tied up in nottz
Album: All that glue

Iggy Pop
Lust For Life
Album: Lust for life / The idiot

Lykke Li
Highway to your heart
Album: Highway to your heart

Kurt Vile
Jesus on a wire
Album: (watch my moves)