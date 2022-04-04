Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 04.04.2022

Playlisten

04 April

Montag, 04. April 2022

St. Vincent
Pay your way in pain
Album: Pay your way in pain

Grand Buffet
Oh my god, you're weird
Album: Cigarette Beach

Kings of Dubrock
Alle Männer
Album: Alle Männer

Damon Locks Monument Ensemble
Keep Your Mind Free
Album: NOW

Alabaster DePlume
The World is Mind
Album: Gold

The Weather Station
To Talk About
Album: How is it that I should look like this

PUP
4 Chords
Album: The unraveling of Puptheband

Jimi Tenor
Take me baby
Album: NY, Hel, Barca


