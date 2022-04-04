Playlist Tobias Ruhland
04. April
Montag, 04. April 2022
St. Vincent
Pay your way in pain
Album: Pay your way in pain
Grand Buffet
Oh my god, you're weird
Album: Cigarette Beach
Kings of Dubrock
Alle Männer
Album: Alle Männer
Damon Locks Monument Ensemble
Keep Your Mind Free
Album: NOW
Alabaster DePlume
The World is Mind
Album: Gold
The Weather Station
To Talk About
Album: How is it that I should look like this
PUP
4 Chords
Album: The unraveling of Puptheband
Jimi Tenor
Take me baby
Album: NY, Hel, Barca