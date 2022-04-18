Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 18.04.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

18 April

Montag, 18. April 2022

The Cure
One Hundred Years
Album: Pornography

The Cure
Close to me
Album: Greatest Hits

The Cure
The Blood
Album: The head on the door

Siouxie and the Banshees
Happy House
Album: Best Of

The Cure
Why can't I be you
Album: Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me

The Cure
How beautiful you are
Album: Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me

The Cure
10.15 Saturday Night
Album: Boys Don't cry

The Cure
Pictures of you
Album: Disintegration

The Cure
Lullabye
Album: Disintegration

The Cure
Apart
Album: Wish

The Cure
Friday I'm in love
Album: Greatest Hits

The Cure
Jumping Someone Else's Train
Album: Boys Don't Cry

The Cure
Boys Don't Cry
Album: Boys Don't Cry


