Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 01.04.2022

01 April

Freitag, 01. April 2022

Die Aeronauten
Countrymusik
Album: Hits 1

Flo Förg
Reise
-

Confidence Man
Feels Like A Different Thing
Album: Tilt

Flo Förg

Ferge x Fisherman
Reality ft Takuya Kuroda & Black Milk
Album: Duality

Flo Förg

Chris Imler
Disappoint Me
Album: Operation Schönheit

Alabaster DePlume
Whisky Story Time
Album: To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1

Alabaster DePlume
I´m Good At Not Crying
Album: Gold

Plastikman & Chilly Gonzales
Consume (In Key)
Album: Consumed In Key

Michelle Gurevich
Party Girl
Album: Party Girl

Leikeli47
BITM
-

Andrew Bird
Atomized
-

Solomon Fesshaye
Star City
Album: Maxisingle Star City / Save Our Place

Arcade Fire
The Lightning I, II
Album: WE

Bodega
Statuette On The Console
Album: Broken Equipment

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul
Ceci n’est pas un cliché
Album: Topical Dancer

Kevin Morby
This is a Photograph
Album: This is a Photograph

Alabaster dePlume
Don´t Forget You´re Precious
Album: Gold

Kittin – Hacker
19
Album: Third album

Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo
You Can´t Keep It From Me Forever
Album: The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime

Rosalía
Saoko
Album: Motomami

Aldous Harding
Fever
Album: Warm Chris