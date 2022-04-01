Playlist Ralf Summer
01. April
Freitag, 01. April 2022
Die Aeronauten
Countrymusik
Album: Hits 1
Flo Förg
Reise
-
Confidence Man
Feels Like A Different Thing
Album: Tilt
Flo Förg
Ferge x Fisherman
Reality ft Takuya Kuroda & Black Milk
Album: Duality
Flo Förg
Chris Imler
Disappoint Me
Album: Operation Schönheit
Alabaster DePlume
Whisky Story Time
Album: To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1
Alabaster DePlume
I´m Good At Not Crying
Album: Gold
Plastikman & Chilly Gonzales
Consume (In Key)
Album: Consumed In Key
Michelle Gurevich
Party Girl
Album: Party Girl
Leikeli47
BITM
-
Andrew Bird
Atomized
-
Solomon Fesshaye
Star City
Album: Maxisingle Star City / Save Our Place
Arcade Fire
The Lightning I, II
Album: WE
Bodega
Statuette On The Console
Album: Broken Equipment
Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul
Ceci n’est pas un cliché
Album: Topical Dancer
Kevin Morby
This is a Photograph
Album: This is a Photograph
Alabaster dePlume
Don´t Forget You´re Precious
Album: Gold
Kittin – Hacker
19
Album: Third album
Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo
You Can´t Keep It From Me Forever
Album: The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime
Rosalía
Saoko
Album: Motomami
Aldous Harding
Fever
Album: Warm Chris