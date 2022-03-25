Playlist Ralf Summer
Freitag, 25. März 2022
Placebo
Nancy Boy
Album: Placebo
Destroyer
Eat The Wine, Drink The Bread
Album: Labyrinthitis
Ibibio Sound Machine
17 18 19
Album: Electricity
Paul Hardcastle
19
-
Kittin – Hacker
19
Album: Third Album
Kraftwerk
Die Roboter
Album: Mesch-Maschine
Kraftwerk
Expo 2000 (Ur Unfiltrated Mix)
Album: Remixes
Aldous Harding
Imagining My Man
Album: Party
Aldous Harding
Fever
Album: Warm Chris
Phife Dawg
Nutshell Pt 2 feat Busta Rhymes, Redman
Album: Forever
Aretha Franklin & Black Star
Young Gifted & Black (Clean) produced by Amerigo Gazaway
-
Mittekill
Civil Raw
Album: Phantom Club
The Weather Station
Robber
Album: Ignorance
Channel Tres
Acid In My Blood
Album: Acid In My Blood / Ganzfeld Experiment
Lizzo
About Damn Time
-
Lizzo
Boys
-
Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo
Keeping Me On File
Album: The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime
Julio ´Dreadful´ Finn
Nasty
Album: V.A. Dennis Bovell – The Dubmaster – Essential Anthology
Suicide
Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne
Album: Surrender
Denzel Curry
The Ills
Album: Melt My Eyes See Your Future