Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 25.03.2022

25 März

Freitag, 25. März 2022

Placebo
Nancy Boy
Album: Placebo

Destroyer
Eat The Wine, Drink The Bread
Album: Labyrinthitis

Ibibio Sound Machine
17 18 19
Album: Electricity

Paul Hardcastle
19
-

Kittin – Hacker
19
Album: Third Album

Kraftwerk
Die Roboter
Album: Mesch-Maschine

Kraftwerk
Expo 2000 (Ur Unfiltrated Mix)
Album: Remixes

Aldous Harding
Imagining My Man
Album: Party

Aldous Harding
Fever
Album: Warm Chris

Phife Dawg
Nutshell Pt 2 feat Busta Rhymes, Redman
Album: Forever

Aretha Franklin & Black Star
Young Gifted & Black (Clean) produced by Amerigo Gazaway
-

Mittekill
Civil Raw
Album: Phantom Club

The Weather Station
Robber
Album: Ignorance

Channel Tres
Acid In My Blood
Album: Acid In My Blood / Ganzfeld Experiment

Lizzo
About Damn Time
-

Lizzo
Boys
-

Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo
Keeping Me On File
Album: The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime

Julio ´Dreadful´ Finn
Nasty
Album: V.A. Dennis Bovell – The Dubmaster – Essential Anthology

Suicide
Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne
Album: Surrender

Denzel Curry
The Ills
Album: Melt My Eyes See Your Future