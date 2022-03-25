Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 25. März 2022

Placebo

Nancy Boy

Album: Placebo

Destroyer

Eat The Wine, Drink The Bread

Album: Labyrinthitis

Ibibio Sound Machine

17 18 19

Album: Electricity

Paul Hardcastle

19

-

Kittin – Hacker

19

Album: Third Album

Kraftwerk

Die Roboter

Album: Mesch-Maschine

Kraftwerk

Expo 2000 (Ur Unfiltrated Mix)

Album: Remixes

Aldous Harding

Imagining My Man

Album: Party

Aldous Harding

Fever

Album: Warm Chris

Phife Dawg

Nutshell Pt 2 feat Busta Rhymes, Redman

Album: Forever

Aretha Franklin & Black Star

Young Gifted & Black (Clean) produced by Amerigo Gazaway

-

Mittekill

Civil Raw

Album: Phantom Club

The Weather Station

Robber

Album: Ignorance

Channel Tres

Acid In My Blood

Album: Acid In My Blood / Ganzfeld Experiment

Lizzo

About Damn Time

-

Lizzo

Boys

-

Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo

Keeping Me On File

Album: The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime

Julio ´Dreadful´ Finn

Nasty

Album: V.A. Dennis Bovell – The Dubmaster – Essential Anthology

Suicide

Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne

Album: Surrender