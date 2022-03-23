Playlist Tobias Ruhland
23. März
Mittwoch, 23. März 2022
George Michael
Faith (DJ Schmolli Mashup)
Album: Faith
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
The Message (DJ Schmolli Mashup)
Album: The message (Expanded edition)
Aldous Harding
Tick Tock
Album: Warm Chris
Bacao Steell & Rhythm Band
Pimp
Album: 550
Rosalía
Chicken Teriyaki
Album: Motomami
Rosalía
La Combi Versace (feat. Tokischa)
Album: Motomami
Peter Doherty & Frederic Lo
Keeping Me on File
Album: The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime
Brezel Göring
Sanfter Wahn feat. Lilith Stangenberg
Album: Sanfter Wahn (Single)
Jimi Hendrix Experience
Purple Haze
Album: Smash Hits
Richard von der Schulenburg
Reset my Brain
Album: Reset my Brain
Guerilla Toss
Live exponential
Album: Famously Alive