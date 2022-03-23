Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 23.03.2022

Mittwoch, 23. März 2022

George Michael
Faith (DJ Schmolli Mashup)
Album: Faith

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
The Message (DJ Schmolli Mashup)
Album: The message (Expanded edition)

Aldous Harding
Tick Tock
Album: Warm Chris

Bacao Steell & Rhythm Band
Pimp
Album: 550

Rosalía
Chicken Teriyaki
Album: Motomami

Rosalía
La Combi Versace (feat. Tokischa)
Album: Motomami

Peter Doherty & Frederic Lo
Keeping Me on File
Album: The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime

Brezel Göring
Sanfter Wahn feat. Lilith Stangenberg
Album: Sanfter Wahn (Single)

Jimi Hendrix Experience
Purple Haze
Album: Smash Hits

Richard von der Schulenburg
Reset my Brain
Album: Reset my Brain

Guerilla Toss
Live exponential
Album: Famously Alive