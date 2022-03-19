Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Shahrzad Eden Osterer

Stand: 19.03.2022

19 März

Samstag, 19. März 2022

Sportfreunde Stiller
Applaus, Applaus
Album: New York, Rio, Rosenheim

Beastie Boys
An Open Letter To NYC
Album: To The 5 Boroughs

Sophia
Oh My Love
Album: People Are Like Seasons

Sportfreunde Stiller
Siehst du das genauso? unplugged
Album: MTV Unplugged In New York

Sportfreunde Stiller
7 Tage, 7 Nächte unplugged
Album: MTV Unplugged In New York

The Who
Behind Blue Eyes
Album: Who's next

Schlachthofbronx, Ron Foto
Arschboss
Album: Schlachthofbrox

Sportfreunde Stiller
Ein Kompliment
Album: Ein Kompliment


