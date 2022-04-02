Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 02.04.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

02 April

Samstag, 02. April 2022

Emmylou Harris
Red Dirt Girl
Album: Red Dirt Girl

Willie Nelson
Good Hearted Woman
Album: Nashville was the roughest - 6

Gram Parsons
Hearts on fire
Album: GP / Grievous Angel

Gram Parsons
We'll sweep out the ashes in the morning
Album: GP / Grievous Angel

Gram Parsons
Love hurts
Album: GP / Grievous Angel

Emmylou Harris
Boulder to Birmingham
Album: first fifty years

The Band & Emmylou Harris
The Last Waltz Suite Evangeline
Album: The Last Waltz

Emmylou Harris
Pancho and Lefty
Album: Portraits (CD 1)

Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris
The Pain of loving you
Album: Trio

Emmylou Harris
Mansion on the hill
Album: Live at the Ryman

Emmylou Harris
Wrecking Ball
Album: Wrecking Ball

Emmylou Harris  & Rodney Crowell
The Weight of the world
Album: the traveling kind

Emmylou Harris
Icy Blue Heart
Album: Bluebird


0