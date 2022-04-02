Playlist Barbara Streidl

Samstag, 02. April 2022

Emmylou Harris

Red Dirt Girl

Album: Red Dirt Girl

Willie Nelson

Good Hearted Woman

Album: Nashville was the roughest - 6

Gram Parsons

Hearts on fire

Album: GP / Grievous Angel

Gram Parsons

We'll sweep out the ashes in the morning

Album: GP / Grievous Angel

Gram Parsons

Love hurts

Album: GP / Grievous Angel

Emmylou Harris

Boulder to Birmingham

Album: first fifty years

The Band & Emmylou Harris

The Last Waltz Suite Evangeline

Album: The Last Waltz

Emmylou Harris

Pancho and Lefty

Album: Portraits (CD 1)

Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris

The Pain of loving you

Album: Trio

Emmylou Harris

Mansion on the hill

Album: Live at the Ryman

Emmylou Harris

Wrecking Ball

Album: Wrecking Ball

Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell

The Weight of the world

Album: the traveling kind