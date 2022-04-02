Playlist Barbara Streidl
02. April
Samstag, 02. April 2022
Emmylou Harris
Red Dirt Girl
Album: Red Dirt Girl
Willie Nelson
Good Hearted Woman
Album: Nashville was the roughest - 6
Gram Parsons
Hearts on fire
Album: GP / Grievous Angel
Gram Parsons
We'll sweep out the ashes in the morning
Album: GP / Grievous Angel
Gram Parsons
Love hurts
Album: GP / Grievous Angel
Emmylou Harris
Boulder to Birmingham
Album: first fifty years
The Band & Emmylou Harris
The Last Waltz Suite Evangeline
Album: The Last Waltz
Emmylou Harris
Pancho and Lefty
Album: Portraits (CD 1)
Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris
The Pain of loving you
Album: Trio
Emmylou Harris
Mansion on the hill
Album: Live at the Ryman
Emmylou Harris
Wrecking Ball
Album: Wrecking Ball
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell
The Weight of the world
Album: the traveling kind
Emmylou Harris
Icy Blue Heart
Album: Bluebird