Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 18.03.2022

Playlisten

18 März

Freitag, 18. März 2022

Robyn
Buffalo Stance ft. Mapei
Single

Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo
The Glassblower
Album: The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime

Mattiel
Subterranean-Shut-In Blues
Album: Georgia Gothic

Rosalía
Bizcochito
Album: Motomami

Ebow
Schmeck Mein Blut
Album: K4L

Ebow
Prada Bag
Album: Canê

Moonchild Sanelly
Covivi
Single

Bodega
Статуетка на консолі (ukrainian version of ´Statuette On The Console´)
Album: Broken Equipment

Kevin Morby
This is a Photograph
Single

Trentemöller
When The Sun Explodes
Album: Memoria

Chilly Gonzales
Birthday Medley
Album: Song

Makola
This is London
Single

Damian Dalla Torre
Alles Neu
Album: Happy Floating

Heaven 17
(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang
Album: Penthouse And Pavement

PJ Harvey
The Comunity of Hop - Demo
Album. Hope Six Demolition Project - Demo Version

Plastikman & Chilly Gonzales
Contain (In Key)
Album. Consumed In Key

Moka Only
One Time (the re-up version, produced by J Dilla)
Single

Deee-Lite
Groove Is In The Heart ft Q-Tip
Album: World Clique

Solomun
Tuk Tuk ft Ätna
Album: Nobody Is Not Loved

Anadol
Felicita Lale
Album: Felicita

Timmy Thomas
Funky me
Album: Why Can't We live together Single

Jenny Hval
Year of Love
Album: Classic Objects


