Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 18. März 2022

Robyn

Buffalo Stance ft. Mapei

Single

Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo

The Glassblower

Album: The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime

Mattiel

Subterranean-Shut-In Blues

Album: Georgia Gothic

Rosalía

Bizcochito

Album: Motomami

Ebow

Schmeck Mein Blut

Album: K4L

Ebow

Prada Bag

Album: Canê

Moonchild Sanelly

Covivi

Single

Bodega

Статуетка на консолі (ukrainian version of ´Statuette On The Console´)

Album: Broken Equipment

Kevin Morby

This is a Photograph

Single

Trentemöller

When The Sun Explodes

Album: Memoria

Chilly Gonzales

Birthday Medley

Album: Song

Makola

This is London

Single

Damian Dalla Torre

Alles Neu

Album: Happy Floating

Heaven 17

(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang

Album: Penthouse And Pavement

PJ Harvey

The Comunity of Hop - Demo

Album. Hope Six Demolition Project - Demo Version

Plastikman & Chilly Gonzales

Contain (In Key)

Album. Consumed In Key

Moka Only

One Time (the re-up version, produced by J Dilla)

Single

Deee-Lite

Groove Is In The Heart ft Q-Tip

Album: World Clique

Solomun

Tuk Tuk ft Ätna

Album: Nobody Is Not Loved

Anadol

Felicita Lale

Album: Felicita

Timmy Thomas

Funky me

Album: Why Can't We live together Single