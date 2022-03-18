Playlist Ralf Summer
18. März
Freitag, 18. März 2022
Robyn
Buffalo Stance ft. Mapei
Single
Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo
The Glassblower
Album: The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime
Mattiel
Subterranean-Shut-In Blues
Album: Georgia Gothic
Rosalía
Bizcochito
Album: Motomami
Ebow
Schmeck Mein Blut
Album: K4L
Ebow
Prada Bag
Album: Canê
Moonchild Sanelly
Covivi
Single
Bodega
Статуетка на консолі (ukrainian version of ´Statuette On The Console´)
Album: Broken Equipment
Kevin Morby
This is a Photograph
Single
Trentemöller
When The Sun Explodes
Album: Memoria
Chilly Gonzales
Birthday Medley
Album: Song
Makola
This is London
Single
Damian Dalla Torre
Alles Neu
Album: Happy Floating
Heaven 17
(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang
Album: Penthouse And Pavement
PJ Harvey
The Comunity of Hop - Demo
Album. Hope Six Demolition Project - Demo Version
Plastikman & Chilly Gonzales
Contain (In Key)
Album. Consumed In Key
Moka Only
One Time (the re-up version, produced by J Dilla)
Single
Deee-Lite
Groove Is In The Heart ft Q-Tip
Album: World Clique
Solomun
Tuk Tuk ft Ätna
Album: Nobody Is Not Loved
Anadol
Felicita Lale
Album: Felicita
Timmy Thomas
Funky me
Album: Why Can't We live together Single
Jenny Hval
Year of Love
Album: Classic Objects