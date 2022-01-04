Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 04.01.2022

Playlisten

16 März

Mittwoch, 16. März 2022

Pom Pom Squad
Head Cheerleader
Album: Death of a cheerleader

Dvr & Kenny Beates
Lowlife
Album: Dirty Tapes

RankingJoe meets aDUBTA & The Black Oak Roots Allstars
Stop Putin
-

Fiva MC
Backfisch (Zündfunk Remix)
Album: Unter unserem Himmel

The Offspring
Self Esteem
-

James Brown
Make It Funky (Live at the Apollo)
Album: James Brown live at the Apollo 1971, Vol. III

Franz Ferdinand
Take me out
Album: Hits to the Head

Jenny Hval
The Revolutions will not be onwned
Album: Classic Objects