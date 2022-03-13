Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 13.03.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

13 März

Sonntag, 13. März 2022

Animal Collective
Eye in the sky
Album: Crestone

Billy Cobham
Stratus
Album: Spectrum

Animal Collective
Dome Yard
Album: Crestone

Canned Heat
Going up the country
Album: Essential

Reefer Madness Filmmusik

Gorillaz
Clint Eastwood
-

0