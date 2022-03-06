Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Alexandra Distler

Stand: 06.03.2022

06 März

Sonntag, 06. März 2022

BENEE, Gus Dapperton
Supalonely
Album: Ö3 Greatest Hits, Vol. 89

Dua Lipa
Don't Start Now
Album: Don't Start Now

Lucy Dacus
Hot & Heavy
Album: Home Video

Sophie
Immaterial
Album: Oil of every pearl's un-insides

The Beatles
I've got a feeling
Album: The Beatles (The original studio recordings - digitally remastered) (CD 1-7 und 10-17)

The Beatles
Get Back
Album: The Beatles (The original studio recordings - digitally remastered) (CD 1-7 und 10-17)

DJ Kicks Kruder & Dorfmeister V.A.
Shoalin Satellite
-

Little Boots
Landline
Album: Landline

DJ Kicks Kruder & Dorfmeister V.A.
Shoalin Satellite
-

CLAUD
Rocks At Your Window
Album: Super monster

Lambert Rework (orig: Tocotronic)
Ich bin viel zu lange mit euch mitgegangen
-

Lambert
Talk
-


